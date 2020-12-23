Bunn, Ella Rose, was born on Dec. 9 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System to Karina Poxtan and Terry Bunn Jr. She weighed 8 lbs. 12 oz. and was 20 ½ inches long. Grandparents are Pamela Poxtan and Rebecca Perry.
Gilliam, Aurora Willow, born on Dec. 11 at Southern Tennessee Regional Medical System to Mercedes Matherne and Kyle William. She weighed 6 lbs. 0.9 oz. and was 17 ¾ long. She joins siblings Brody, Jaxon and Elisia. Grandparents are Sonia Matherne, Troy Matherne, Tina Gilliam and Rodney Gilliam.
Gundrum, Ryan Lewis, born on Dec. 3 at Southern Tennessee Regional Heath System to Elizabeth Hodge and Steven Gundrum. He weighed 8 lbs. 2.8 oz. and was 19 ½ inches long. He joins a brother Steven. Grandparents are Jimmy Hodge, Leslie Hodge, Tammy Lester and Steven Gundrum.
Pike, Nala LeAyne, born on Dec. 16 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System to Rayonna Douglas and Ethan Pike. She weighed 7.5 lbs. and was 18 inches long. Grandparent is Navashe Page.