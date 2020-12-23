TWRA Officers recovered the body of a 62-year-old, William Frazier Junior from the Notchy Creek in Monroe County. Officers were on scene just after 1:00 p.m. EST Dec. 22 after receiving a call regarding a man who had fallen out of a boat.
Witnesses heard calls for help, saw a boat adrift and a man struggling. Bystanders attempts to rescue the man were unsuccessful. The boat was a ten-foot, plastic craft with a trolling motor.
TWRA Officers searched with a remote operated vehicle and recovered the body in nearly 12 feet of water. They were assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Rescue. The incident remains under investigation.