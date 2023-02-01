Black History Museum working to educate, preserve history

For Wayne Wolford Sr., founder of the Black History Museum of Warren County Tennessee, it all comes down to education. A 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army, Wolford founded the museum in March 2021 with the goal of not only preserving the history of the area’s Black community, but also educating people for the future.

“This museum is a museum for history, but also for education,” Wolford said. “I am trying to educate people. I have been around for almost 75 years, so I have lived through a whole bunch of this stuff.”

