Black Rifle Coffee Company donated Wednesday 14 full sets of tactical body armor to each member of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department. The donation of Redemption Tactical helmets, vests and a tactical shield amounted to an estimated $18,000 to $20,000.
The donation also included a collection of Black Rifle Thin Blue Line bags of coffee for each deputy.
Former Marine and Black Rifle spokesman for the event Zachary Bell said that the donation is through the BRCC Fund. This fund comes directly from Black Rifle founder and CEO Evan Hafer and the executive team, who want to give back to the community.
“We just want to help out wherever we can. That’s helping out veterans, first responders, people who serve and people who love this country. We want to fuel them and we want see to do that however we can,” Bell said.
Warehouse Operations Manager Matthew Edwards added that the plant appreciates the efforts the department makes for the county.
“You guys respond to the call to act,” he said. “We can’t express what you mean to us.”
Sheriff Chad Partin called it an honor to have a partnership with a company like Black Rifle.
“We have been blessed by your offerings of coffee,” Partin said.
Partin said that the donation was one of the largest, single donations he’s seen in his 29 years.
“The actual equipment is important to protect this special group of men and women that go into extreme amounts of harm’s way.”
Partin said that his department usually outfits the team with piecemeal from larger agencies.
“This is thousands of dollars of equipment that we wouldn’t have made in one giant purchase. The days of getting hand-me-downs from larger agencies – today, we actually got a new pair of shoes, boys and girls,” Partin said.
SWAT team member Alethia Smartt-Rawn said that the equipment is a much-needed asset to the team.
“We have the best community. We have the best people here who look after us and take care of us. We appreciate what everyone here in the county does for us. You do not go unnoticed,” Rawn said.
“This is something great that we really, really need.”
SWAT Team Commander Daniel Ray said,
“The safety of these guys is my number one concern, so my love for (Black Rifle) is blown out of the water.”