Local antique/memorabilia store Blast From the Past on the Woodbury Highway burned early Sunday, April 10.
Responding firefighters from New Union Volunteer Fire Department received a structure fire call at 2:26 a.m.
According to New Union Chief Sam Morton, an initial firefighter on the scene reported that the structure was 30% engulfed in flames, so Morton immediately called Manchester Fire for mutual aid, along with additional volunteer fire departments.
“We could not make entry into the building. It was too involved once we got there,” Morton said.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the main structure and prevent it from spreading to the three adjacent buildings.
“No one was hurt, but the contents of the (business) were destroyed,” Morton said.
The fire is currently under investigation.
Morton wanted to thank all the departments that provided aid. Those departments were North Coffee, Summitville and Coffee County Rescue Squad, in addition to Manchester Fire and New Union. Coffee COunty Sheriff’s Department and EMS provided support.
According to Blast from the Past, the store opened five years ago on March 5, 2017,
“We have enjoyed the friendships we have made & appreciate your patronage. Unfortunately, in this world bad things can happen. During the middle of the night, a fire started at the building. At this time we have no other details. No one was injured or hurt but the loss is catastrophic. To our knowledge, nothing will be salvageable. We do not know our future plans but we value your prayers,” the store posted.
Manchester Times has reached out to the owners for more information.