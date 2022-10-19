Blown out sewer section worse than initially thought

Sewer update.JPG

With work beginning on the stalled sewer rehab on “Basins E and I” that had been in limbo since a section of repairs blew out at the Duck River crossing and floated to the surface, more information has come to light on what had happened.

The incident and resultant accidental discharge of 2.8 million gallons of sewage after the contractor walked off the job in summer of 2020 has left that system of the sewer running via diesel bypass pumps that have continually operated ever since.

