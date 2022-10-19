Blown out sewer section worse than initially thought

With work beginning on the stalled sewer rehab on “Basins E and I” that had been in limbo since a section of repairs blew out at the Duck River crossing and floated to the surface, more information has come to light on what had happened.
The incident and resultant accidental discharge of 2.8 million gallons of sewage after the contractor walked off the job in summer of 2020 has left that system of the sewer running via diesel bypass pumps that have continually operated ever since.
In the July 5 meeting, Morris Bros. was awarded a contract to complete the job. It was discovered that the former, now defunct contractors had missed the pipe and were ripping its way through the concrete that encases the line.
At the October Water and Sewer Commission meeting, Interim Director Dana Douglas and City Engineer Scot St. John briefed the board what the city has learned so far.
“We did find out that J&H never was inside the pipe. They were pulling the new pipe on top of the old pipe. The ripper head cut a groove on top of the old concrete pipe,” Douglas said.
St. John said that the city has been gathering a lot of documentation while the repair work is being done.
“The old concrete pipe is intact, except has a scar on the top where they ripped through. This liner that was to be pulled through is sitting right on top of it,” he said.
He said that there was no “busting out” of the concrete pipe. When they came off the hill, he explained, J&H didn’t get lined up to insert into the pipe to bust out like it should have.
“They just when across the top…that damaged the concrete pipe of course on the way,” he said.
“We’ve gotten a lot of documentation and been surveying every day getting elevation shots to prove that they did not do it properly,” he said.
St. John said the old material is being excavated out and new is being laid in its place.
In that same area, the TDOT Highway 55 project is reworking the WPA-era bridge crossing the river. A city freshwater line suspended from the bridge will be replaced during the project.
TDOT contractors will hang new brackets on the bridge, but the city will have to contract out the hanging of the pipe.
Douglas said that the city will upgrade that section to a larger pipe in anticipation of future growth, then if that line needs to be enlarged, the city can just connect to the larger section. To facilitate the repairs, the city is having to cut a valve on the north side of the bridge, and pour kickers on both sides of the bridge to allow the valves to be cut.
The Waite Street main will be extended and tied in to maintain pressure and flow.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
Since releasing her first novel titled “Dunnigan” last April, Manchester author Jenna Cossey has been busy promoting her historical fiction novel with a series of book talks and blog updates. Cossey will next speak at the Coffee County Historical Society Saturday, Nov. 12 at noon.
The smell of barbeque filled Lynchburg’s Wiseman Park as the heavy hitters from the world of barbeque competition descended on the small Middle Tennessee town to compete in the 33rd Annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbeque October 14- 15.
With work beginning on the stalled sewer rehab on “Basins E and I” that had been in limbo since a section of repairs blew out at the Duck River crossing and floated to the surface, more information has come to light on what had happened.
Following its assessment of weather data related to the storms that rolled through the area on Oct. 12 the National Weather Service has reported that damages were caused by high winds and a microburst.
In the upcoming city of Manchester Planning and Zoning Commission hearing for a request to rezone a parcel of land on Campground Road, the group will face a unique dilemma concerning the parcel being located in the county but its frontage lying on a city street.