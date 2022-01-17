The Board of Mayor and Aldermen has appointed Brittany Fiske as Manchester Codes Department Community Development Director.
According to the city, it “advertised for the codes director position and extended the deadline for applications to be turned into the city. The city only received three applications for this position. There was only one applicant that met the criteria for the director position based on the job description that was approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. This applicant was already employed with the city, therefore no interviews took place,” said Finance Director Bridget Anderson, who also handles the city’s public records requests.
Mayor Marilyn Howard said she “feels like Fiske will do an excellent job. We feel like she fit the job description that the board approved.”
Howard said that Fiske comes highly recommended.
“We didn’t go through an interview process because she’s the one the fit the job description that the board was looking for. I and the board feel like she will do an excellent job.
During the meeting discussion Alderman Bill Nickels complemented Fiske’s professionalism, yet Nickels, suggested that high-ranking positions within the city should be filled by those with degrees in related fields.
“We have to get people with specific degrees to lead our departments,” Nickels said.
Howard clarified that the job description posted by the city required an applicable degree, or seven years’ experience.
Fiske meets all the requirements, Howard and Nickels agreed.
Codes Director Jamie Sain’s last day is Jan. 12.