Members of the Coffee County Schools Board of Education officially began work on a new goal-oriented five-year plan during a meeting Monday, Aug. 21.

During the first of several scheduled meetings, board members brought their ideas to the table to discuss areas where the county school system is doing well as well as areas that could use some improvement in addition to reviewing the district’s mission and vision statements.

