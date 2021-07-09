A complaint against Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott has been dismissed and following the lack of appeal is a closed matter.
In a statement released late Friday, Northcott said that the “Disciplinary Counsel for the Board of Professional Responsibility (BPR) (required him) to respond to disciplinary complaints filed against (him) by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in New York City, a random individual who claimed he lived in Louisiana, the Freedom from Religion Foundation in Wisconsin and an attorney in Nashville that claimed to speak for over 300 other attorneys and law students.”
The subject arose after a video surfaced of Northcott claiming he doesn’t offer the same protections for people involved in gay marriage in cases of domestic violence.
In Friday's statement, Northcott said that “after several months of my fully and truthfully responding in writing to these allegations as well as being deposed, the BPR asked me to agree to be publicly censured for violating the rules of ethics in exchange for them not pursuing more harsh discipline up to disbarment. I refused to accept that punishment because I had done nothing wrong. In response, the BPR through the Office of Disciplinary Counsel filed a formal complaint against me initiating legal proceedings to obtain such discipline. After much legal wrangling, they attempted to rework their initial complaint because of the obvious lack of factual and legal support for their position and, more importantly, because their attempts were barred by constitutional protections of this State and Country. The revised allegations were equally lacking in legal and factual support. Remarkably, the BPR through the Office of Disciplinary Counsel never alleged the mishandling of a specific case and admitted under oath that, after more than a year of investigation, they could not find a single case that I or my office had mishandled.
"After the investigation and discovery process was completed, my attorney filed a Motion for Summary Judgment in which I asserted that, even if the hearing panel takes the facts and law in the light most favorable to the BPR, there is no legal and/or factual basis to find that I violated a single Rule of Professional Conduct. A hearing was held on this motion in December 2020 and a ruling was issued in April 2021. In that ruling, the hearing panel granted my motion and dismissed the complaint against me. The time for the BPR to appeal that decision recently passed and they did not appeal. Accordingly, this matter is now over."