The Manchester Board of Zoning Appeals will hear a request for special exception by Manchester Rose Dodge that seeks to allow sportive housing at four residences on Hills Chapel and on Murphy Road.
Dodge told the “Manchester Times” that she intends to house people from her two facilities. Dodge said that she’s heard rumors that she intends to house criminally insane, people out of prison or drug rehab patients. She stresses that those rumors are all false.
“It is supportive housing, which means they need direction. I do keep full-time staff in my homes because I think that’s best,” Dodge said.
She said that she has two mental facilities and the people she intends to house are those whom she’s familiar with.
“You can’t trust to take someone out of a mental facility that you don’t know. That would be crazy to put them in a community. I would never do that,” she said. “I’m a family –owned business. All my grandchildren work for me, except for two that are too young. My great-grandson has been going into (the higher acute care facility behind Westwood) since he was three….I can promise you we would not put our kids in a position that was unsafe.
“And I wouldn’t put yours either,” Dodge said.
She said that some of the people have been diagnosed with autism, depressed and tend to be geriatric.
“They are not anything like what (people) are acting like they are,” she said.
She said that she was shocked by the opposition that she’s received over the planned homes.
“It’s no different than skills home in a residential area. I was shocked when the first person called me saying ‘we heard this.’”
Dodge said that she has been discriminated against in being asked to request a special exemption.
She said that federal officials have told her that by state codes, she can house eight people in a house without a sprinkler system. Dodge said she is only going to house six people per house.
The homes purchased March 11 by Dodge Properties, LLC from Jeff Lowe are zoned R-3 medium-density residential. The following uses may be permitted as special exceptions after review and approval by the board of zoning appeals: community facility activities, administrative services, community assembly, community education, cultural and recreational services, Health care facilities, Intermediate impact facilities, Personal and group care facilities and religious facilities.