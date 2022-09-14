The September meeting of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen heated up Tuesday night with a passionate debate on whether to suspend the director search to hire directly Major Bill Sipe as Manchester Police Chief.
Currently, Assistant Chief Adam Floied serves in the interim following the retirement of Chief Mark Yother effective on Aug. 30.
Following the announcement of Yother’s retirement, Mayor Marilyn Howard called in MTAS advisory group to handle accepting applications and doing preliminary interviews for the position. The final approval of the hire would be by the board. The job posting was open for applicants through Monday.
Alderman Bob Bellamy made the motion to hire Sipe, which was seconded by Alderman Donny Parsley.
“We’ve got two good men in this department that are capable of running this department. The reason I recommended Mr. Sipe is that I think it’s best for the city and best for the police department at this time. Nothing against anybody else. We’ve got two good people here. If we can’t hire from within, if we can’t promote when we got two good people, and we want to go out to Timbuctoo and bring somebody in like they did in the last couple of months and bring somebody in that’re going to treat people like dirt… they don’t know jack-poop,” Bellamy said.
“These two officers that have worked this long, they know…most every citizen in this town. I’d rather have anybody that knows our city, our issues and our needs better than bringing MTAS and let MTAS—MTAS knows nothing about what’s going on in Manchester,” Bellamy said to a round of applause from the audience.
“While hiring directors (citing among others the hire of Recreation Director A.J. Fox from within) we have always had an application process,” Howard said, while commending Sipe for his qualifications and service to the department.
She said that outside input would bring objectivity into the selection process.
“I have said that with that recommendation…it gives everyone the opportunity to put in their application,” she said.
The MTAS selection process “knocks out any appearance of the good ole boy system. For the healthiness of our police department, I think it is for the best,” Howard said.
Alderman Ryan French called it ironic that the room cheered a motion “to skip due diligence.”
“There is not another motion to hire anyone else. The only thing we have on the table in front of us is whether to go through a process of fact gathering,” French said.
“You don’t want us to go through that process in the hiring of a police chief, but you do want us to do that for zoning?” French asked, referring to a controversial annexation request earlier in the meeting that was postponed due to an property line error in the property map that was shared by the city.
“We need to do the research. I agree there are maybe more than two people that are within our police department that are qualified. There are more than two people…that if MTAS gave a recommendation for, I would support for this position. I don’t understand why we don’t leave that open for them to apply,” French said, calling Sipe an amazing individual and a consummate professional.
“I suspect he would apply and would be high on the recommendation,” French added.
French said that it was the job of an alderman to vote consistent with policies rather than voting with an emotional reaction. French cited the process of interviewing for the Parks and Recreation Department director after an open application process to then hire Fox as the director.
“-- You drug ten people in here from who knows where, knowing that A.J. was the one you wanted?” Bellamy asked.
Messick and Howard rejected Bellamy’s assertion saying that hours were spend deciding the best director for Parks and Rec. Additionally, Assistant Director Becki Johnson emerged from that process and was hired shortly after Fox.
New to the Board, Alderman Joey Hobbs said he wanted to see the applicants, know when application process was cut off and how the process worked.
“If it doesn’t go the right way tonight, I think that’s a little backwards,” he said.
Messick said that Bellamy was right that Floied and Sipe are capable of running the department.
“Both of them deserve to interview for the job,” he said.
Parsley said that he didn’t understand the process.
“Mr. Yother has been leaving for over a month,” Parsley said. “Nothing’s come up about this. You have known.”
Howard said that following the meeting, MTAS would send in a team to begin interviews. Yother’s public announcement that he would retire came out the last weekend in July. His last day was Aug. 30. Applications were accepted through Sept. 5. The board met for the first regular meeting on Sept. 6.
The motion to essentially suspend the MTAS search and directly hire Sipe as police chief failed due to a lack of votes with French and Messick voting no, Alderman Julie Anderson, Bellamy and Parsley voting yes and Hobbs abstaining. Hobbs defended his abstain because he was not willing to make the vote without looking at the other candidates.
Department heads, which include police and fire chiefs, serve at the pleasure of the board.
MTAS was created in 1949 to provide technical assistance to municipal governments within the state of Tennessee. MTAS’s vision is to serve Tennessee municipalities as a national model of good governance. One of its stated values is to promote Integrity that protects, empowers, and unites the citizens of Tennessee by “Being transparent, honest and fair; Doing what is right; Upholding promises, commitments, and confidences; and Accepting responsibility for our words and actions.”