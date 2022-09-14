With the Manchester Police Department and Water and Sewer operating without official department heads, both departments are operating under the leadership of an interim (Assistant Chief Adam Floied and W&S’s Assistant Director Dana Douglas) until the Board of Mayor and Aldermen appoints a new director.
The board moved at the September meeting to bump any acting interim director to the pay rate of the position they are filling retroactively while they hold that position.
Alderman Donny Parsley brought the matter before the board at the tail end of a dramatic meeting in which Alderman Bob Bellamy fought to have the board hire Major Bill Sipe rather than continue the MTAS state advisory search for a new police chief.
Concerning the additional pay, Parsley said that these men are doing the work of a director so they deserve to be paid for the additional responsibilities.
Alderman Ryan French suggested that the additional pay be given only to appointed interims and not employees filling in for a department head who may be out on short term leave.
Vice Mayor Mark Messick added that the pay be offered retroactively to the two for the time that they have served in the role prior to the meeting on Sept. 6.
Chief Mark Yother retired at the end of August and Water Department Director Brian Pennington resigned July 8. The motion to hire Sipe directly, narrowly failed.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.