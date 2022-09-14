With the Manchester Police Department and Water and Sewer operating without official department heads, both departments are operating under the leadership of an interim (Assistant Chief Adam Floied and W&S’s Assistant Director Dana Douglas) until the Board of Mayor and Aldermen appoints a new director.

The board moved at the September meeting to bump any acting interim director to the pay rate of the position they are filling retroactively while they hold that position.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

