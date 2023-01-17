Manchester Police Department responded Tuesday, Jan. 17 of a deceased male behind Walmart in Manchester.
The body was discovered at 10:52 a.m.
MPD Chief Investigator Brandon Tomberlin said that the name of the individual is being held pending the notification of the next of kin. The victim is being sent to the sate medical examiner's office for autopsy.
Tomberlin declined to comment if foul play was suspected until the medical examiner's report comes back.
