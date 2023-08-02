BOMA fails to approve proposed committee

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen couldn’t garner enough votes during the Aug. 1 meeting to establish the PBA Working Committee designed to establish lines of communication with the Public Building Authority.

The move for additional communication between the BOMA and PBA, the board that oversees the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center, was suggested after the BOMA narrowly passed the city’s 2023 budget due to a contested line item that allocated funds for the conference center.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

