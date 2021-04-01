Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard described during a special call work session, March 23 a timeline for hiring a new Parks and Recreation Director.
Howard asked the board to turn in their picks of the top four applicants by Thursday, March 25 for Interviews. The top five will be interviewed.
Rec. Commission member Dr. Prater Powell will attend the virtual interviews along with any aldermen who wish to participate. Any participating alderman must attend all of the interviews.
All the applicants will be contacted on Friday, March 24 to schedule interviews next week.
The virtual interviews will be used to narrow the selection to two finalists who will then be interviewed in person.
“The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will vote on April 6 to fill the position by May 1, eight weeks before Director Bonnie (Gamble) retires,” Howard said.
She added that Tullahoma city has started a hiring process for its Recreation Department Director also.
Gamble announced her retirement in August of 2020. She has 20 years with the department and served as director for 19.
The city received résumés from 12 applicants.