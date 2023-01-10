324727739_844649833433459_4277678803928442952_n.jpg

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival announced Tuesday that Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, ODESZA, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck and  more are heading to The Farm. 

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has shared the lineup for this year’s edition of the internationally acclaimed camping festival, taking place June 15-18, 2023 on the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN.

Bonnaroo announces 2023 lineup

Bonnaroo announces 2023 lineup

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival announced Tuesday that Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, ODESZA, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck and  more are heading to The Farm. 

