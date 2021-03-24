Bonnaroo will hold a Pop-up Shop that will offer vintage merchandise and other festival related items.
"The Bonnaroo Farm is excited to host a Bonnaroo Pop-Up Shop starting Friday, March 26th! In addition to this, have some fun and support the local community by participating in Bonnaroo Works Fund’s socially-distanced Karma Karnival, where everyone's a winner," organizers announced on social media.
Bonnaroo asks guests mask up and practice social distancing.
The shop will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday, March 26 through Sunday, March 28 and Friday, April 2 through Saturday, April 3at 1560 New Bushy Branch Rd.