Bonnaroo dates changed for 2021
Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival image

Bonnaroo will hold a Pop-up Shop that will offer vintage merchandise and other festival related items. 

"The Bonnaroo Farm is excited to host a Bonnaroo Pop-Up Shop starting Friday, March 26th! In addition to this, have some fun and support the local community by participating in Bonnaroo Works Fund’s socially-distanced Karma Karnival, where everyone's a winner," organizers announced on social media. 

Bonnaroo asks guests mask up and practice social distancing. 

The shop will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday, March 26 through Sunday, March 28 and  Friday, April 2 through Saturday, April 3at  1560 New Bushy Branch Rd.