The Bonnaroo property annexation cleared the Manchester City Planning Commission during the March meeting. No one from New Era Farms was present to represent the requested annexation.
The largest portions of the property are requested to be zoned C-2, while some of the smaller parcels would be zoned R-1.
As part or the planning commission procedure each department was requested to submit a plans of service concerning its ability to serve the property if annexed. All department indicated they could serve the annex, but several voiced stipulations.
The Water and Sewer Department will require pretreatment requirements be met. The flow from the festival would overwhelm the plant's capacities. A storage system will be need to slow the input into the city system.
Manchester Fire Department needs equipment to serve the festival, plus an overtime schedule for firefighters during that weekend. Needed will be a side-by-side utility vehicle with a 100 gallon ultra high pressure water system and a crew cab pickup with a 300-400 gallon firefighting rig on it (a brush truck). These could be rented or purchased depending on the number of events held each year. Currently Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department provide fire protection during the festival.
Planning and Zoning will have to have state help with personnel to insure codes and fire codes are met during a large festival.
Recreation and Finance had no issues with annexation, nor did the Manchester City Schools providing that the property is used as it currently is. If it is ever sold or zoned residential, additional upgrades would be needed.
Manchester Police indicated that it can serve the festival, but due to the large number of patrons and employees there, all officers would be required to work 12 hour shifts with no days off. Outside officers may be paid to assist. Bonnaroo will be asked to pay for the additional costs.
More road details reveled
Public Works Department reported road issues related to the annexation. In addition to the widening and new bridge on New Bushy Branch Road, which will be widened to three lanes of traffic, tar and chip sections of county roads will have to be paved if the annex takes place.
Planning and Codes Director Jamie Sain told the commission that at some point portions of Powers Road from the I-24 overpass to New Bushy Branch Road and most of Campground Road will need to be paved.
Public Works service plan also said,
"The city intends to apply for an Interstate Connector Road grant and request Federal Bridge Rehabilitation for the state of Tennessee to widen New Bushy Branch Road to three lanes from Highway 55 to the property grounds. The city's willingness to widen this road is dependent on the total cost of ... project. The amount of state or federal funds available, any other grant funds available, any additional revenue fund to the city due to annexation or any (contribution by Bonnaroo) and the ability to obtain the right-of-way," the report reads.
The report concludes that if these funds cannot be obtained, the city can only maintain these roads.
Addressing the Commission, Coffee County Sherriff asked that two separate sections of I-24 that are included in the annex be lumped together to aid in dispatching emergency calls to the correct agency. The annex will include the whole section from Exit 110 to 114.
He cautioned that traffic will likely worsen in the coming years due to the closure of the Exit 112 temporary I-24 exit.
Partin said that TDOT will not allow the temporary Exit 112 to be opened except for emergencies. This closure and possible traffic problems will occur with or without an annex.
Exit 112 was the largest toll booth for festival goers to access the site. Partin said that as he understands the situation from TDOT policymakers, the administrations have changed since Gov. Phil Bredesen in the wake of the 2001 traffic jam that backed up to Monteagle and then Gov. Bredesen said let's fix it, and the Exit 112 was opened. The New TDOT Commissioner has had requests from across the state from venues wanting temporary dedicated exits.
Partin said these requests alerted federal transportation officials who required that the exit be close or risk losing federal funds.
Partin earlier in the meeting cautioned the Commission that his pay scale for officers is considerably less than city officers. Bonnaroo covers the pay for the deputies that provide security at the festival.
"Nothing is forcing them to have to pay us," Partin said. "But I don't have to provide the over abundance of people. We could set outside like you would at Walmart and wait for that call to come in and respond. Do I want to do that? No, but it would have a bearing if (the agreement were changed)."
Partin said that Bonnaroo pays in the ballpark of $100,000 for the sheriff's department, not counting other county services.
"There is no guarantee that Bonnaroo is going to pay the city Manchester (for police and fire services)," Partin said. He said that his department support the city however it can.
The Planning commission cannot annex property into the city. A public hearing will be held to hear public comments on the annex at 6:30 p.m., April 6. It will then go before the full board at later meetings.