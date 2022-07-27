Coffee Chat with Michael Bonner

EMS Chief Michael Bonner

At the July meeting of the Coffee County Ambulance Authority, county ambulance service Chief Michael Bonner recapped some of the statistics of this year’s Bonnaroo.

While Coffee County Emergency Medical Service was onsite from June 14-20, crews transported 37 patients off site.

