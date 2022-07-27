At the July meeting of the Coffee County Ambulance Authority, county ambulance service Chief Michael Bonner recapped some of the statistics of this year’s Bonnaroo.
While Coffee County Emergency Medical Service was onsite from June 14-20, crews transported 37 patients off site.
One was an air evac and one was a CPR in progress to Unity Medical Center where the patient was pronounced dead.
According to Bonner, Thursday was the busiest day of the festival with 10 transports.
Breaking down the numbers, of the 37 transports, 14 were females, the remaining 23 were male. Most fell in the 20-29 year old age group.
“The most common complaint was trauma,” Bonner said. “We had a lot more traumas than normal – possible broken ankle… possible shoulder, nothing bad, just (the patient) fell. These were more than normal.”
Bonner said that when it rains during the festival the number of trauma injures increase.
In addition to this cases, one person was hit by a vehicle, and one worker fell from scaffolding.
“It was really just a hodgepodge of injuries, really nothing that would suggest a trend to say oh well here’s a problem,” he said.
Bonner noted that this number of transports was the lowest he’d ever had, and while the festival’s attendance was low, in other years when attendance was also low, the numbers where higher.
“The heat was terrible. NES’s tent was great; they did a great job of treating heat patients, bringing them in and getting a bag of fluid hung on them and getting them back up and back out.”
Bonner said that the onsite treatment of heat related injuries helped reduce the number of transports.
The department’s new ambulance converted school bus was used this year when a sudden storm blew through right before the weekend began.
Patient from the medical tent were evacuated into the bus for shelter during the storm.
