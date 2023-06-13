1A Roo luncheon (2).JPG

Festival Producer Brad Parker of C3 Presents speaks at the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce June Luncheon.

Festival set to return to Manchester June 14-18

Nearly 70,000 people are expected to take to the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival grounds in Manchester for the annual event this year scheduled for June 14-18.

City eyes “final phase” of sewer moratorium

The City of Manchester has agreed to hire a specialized attorney to assist in negotiating with the state moving forward on Tennessee’s moratorium regarding certain new sewer taps above chronic manholes.

City approves up to $39k for salary study

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved at the June 6 meeting a contract with Burris, Thompson and Associates for a salary study for $27,640 for professional services, plus allocated an additional $11,700 for optional services.

Bonnaroo Burger is the one true festival burger

Renowned local restaurant Jiffy Burger has earned many accolades over its 58 years in business, yet possibly its most unique is that it is home to the only officially recognized Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival hamburger.

Local theater icon passes

Local music teacher John Duran Wright, a man whose impact on local theater spans several decades, passed away June 5 in Nashville. He was 69 years old.

