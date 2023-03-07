Bonnaroo OT.jpg
FILE PHOTO

Coffee County agencies that provide services during the Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival are going to be on the hook, budgetary speaking, for overtime hours to be incurred.

According to discussions held during two committee meetings Feb. 21, involving department heads of at least three county agencies, and the county mayor, a letter was received from the festival similar in content to the one last year that informed the city that the festival would not be reimbursing the county for those expenses.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Tags

Staff Writer

Download the free Manchester Times mobile app at the app store. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

More Stories

Four day school week? Maybe.

Four day school week? Maybe.

Second-grade student Hickerson Elementary Jayda Cowan petitioned County Mayor soliciting a four day school week. Matheny visited the school to meet with the concerned citizen. During this meeting, Cowan presented her letter and made her case concerning the possibility. “We're all keeping our…

Bonnaroo not to pay county overtime

Bonnaroo not to pay county overtime

Coffee County agencies that provide services during the Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival are going to be on the hook, budgetary speaking, for overtime hours to be incurred.

Court rules in favor of Tullahoma Alderman

Court rules in favor of Tullahoma Alderman

Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher will be keeping her seat on the city council following a two-day trial this past Friday which ended with Judge Robert Carter ruling in her favor.

New digital police radios come online

New digital police radios come online

All of the Coffee County and Manchester first responders officially came on line on the statewide Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN) Monday with a ceremony that included state and local leaders and representatives from all the departments involved.

Animal Control projected finances take shape

Animal Control projected finances take shape

The burden of financing Coffee County Animal Control, namely the new shelter, will not fall solely on the backs of the taxpayers, according to plans laid out during a recent committee meeting.

Recommended for you