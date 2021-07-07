AC Entertainment and Bonnaroo's Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Jeff Cuellar spoke at the Manchester Chamber July luncheon about the upcoming Labor Day festival calling for an ongoing partnership with area leadership.
“Many of you get it. The city gets it. We need a partner. Think about the long-term vison. We keep thinking of those thing that will let us be successful for the future, but there is one thing that 2020 has taught us, how fragile our ecosystem is,” Cuellar said.
“And how hard it is to keep doing this year after year. If we are dependent on that growth year after year, we have to work for it,” he said.
Cuellar continued, “We have to continue to make the city of Manchester, Coffee County, the state of Tennessee the best destination… They are home.”
Cuellar singled out city and state leadership for laying down a foundation for the next 20 years and beyond.
Some of the notable takeaways from the talk included a return of the arch for 2021 and staggered entry times that will create 12-hour windows for the public to arrive. Cuellar also announced the recently annexed property now bears the official name Bonnaroo Farm.
In response to TDOT permanently closing the temporary Exit 112, Bonnaroo will have daily entries.
“For the first time ever, we are going to make our fans pick which day they are coming into the festival,” Cuellar said. “Prior to this year, it was you bought your car camping pass or car parking pass and basically you have from Wednesday at 7 o’clock at night until … any point after that that you could come.
“Now we’re forcing it to a 12-hour window. We are trying to make sure we know when people are coming,” he said, adding that the 12-hour windows will allow real-time counts and better planning and coordination.
Cuellar conceded that there will be traffic problems but was optimistic about the process.
“This is going to be a long-term plan. It’s already stated and it’s something that’s going to build year after year as we try to increase the efficiency of getting people on the property year after year.”
Cuellar said that programs aren’t built for the present -- they’re built for the future.
This year’s Bonnaroo date, Sept. 2-5, will be Labor Day weekend, and will include a new, larger Bonnaroo arch. Cuellar hinted it would be 20-30 percent bigger, include a new visual element and will pay tribute to Bonnaroo 2002.