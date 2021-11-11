An agenda item to readdress a resolution to impose a county-wide ticket tax on the sale of entertainment admission tickets was referred back to the Budget and Finance Committee at the Nov. 9 County Commission meeting, due in part to County Attorney Robert Huskey not remembering to follow the commission’s directive to send the matter to the state for approval.
At the September commission meeting, Bonnaroo organizers questioned the county’s legal authority to levy a tax that would have imposed a $3-$5 fee on each large event ticket sold in Coffee County. In response, the County Commission instructed Huskey to submit the ticket tax resolution to the state for approval.
“The mayor called me the other day and mentioned that this was something on the docket. I said that’s on me, Mayor, that recommendation had been made and it came back to be drafted in that fashion,” Huskey told the commission.
“I intended to do so, but it never crossed my mind until he mentioned it the other day.” Huskey said.
“When it comes up, I’ll just tell the commission that it slipped my mind, and I hadn’t done it. That’s the bottom line,” he added.
Several commissioners pressed the issue when the motion came up for discussion.
“We were supposed to hear back from Mr. Huskey regarding the position from the state, is that correct?,” asked Commissioner Helen DeBellis.
“I don’t have a copy of the resolution, first of all, and second, I’d like hear what Mr. Huskey has to say. I don’t even know what he is going to say,” Commissioner Joey Hobbs said.
“Why are we sending it back to Budget and Finance when we don’t know what it’s going to say?” Hobbs asked.
“The item will go back to Budget and Finance for further study,” said Commissioner Bobby Bryan, chairman of that committee.
Bryan said that the resolution didn’t change but that in sending it to committee, it could be reworked so that the tax might not need state approval.
“My intent is to offer an alternate way of going about this other than a tax on sales. This is the reason I’m referring it back for further study. There’s an optional alternative that has a better probability of success,” Bryan said.
DeBellis then asked, “I thought our original reason for postponing it was to find out if it was legal by the state for us to do it?”
Commissioner Mike Ray paused the discussion to request that the commissioners and Huskey speak into their microphones.
“Is the public having trouble hearing this? Because I am, too. Is there a way to adjust the microphones so that not only the county commissioners can hear, but so that the audience can hear everything that’s being said?” Ray asked.
“I’d like to see these microphones set up so that the public can hear us too. We owe that to them,” he said.
Bryan’s motion to refer the issue back to the Budget and Finance committee passed with 18 yes votes and Ray dissenting. Commissioners Dwight Miller and Missy DeFord were not present at the meeting. The ticket tax came under criticism in a Budget and Finance Committee meeting when Bonnaroo representatives said that the county lacked the authority to levy the tax without state approval. The festival threatened litigation were the county to pass the tax. The City of Manchester passed its own ticket tax earlier this year.