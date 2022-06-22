In a strongly worded letter delivered Tuesday to County Mayor Gary Cordell, Bonnaroo organizers expressed its frustration at a “fee passed to specifically target the (festival).”
The letter, read silent at the beginning of the Budget and Finance Committee meeting Tuesday evening, expresses Bonnaroo’s “disappointed that the Coffee County Commission has chosen to single out the festival in this manner, especially in 2022 after two years of canceled festivals and losses and after offers to an agreed-upon fee were rejected by County leadership.”
A person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak for the festival told the Times that a $2.50 fee was proposed by Bonnaroo, but rejected by county leadership.
The Entertainment Event Fee, ratified at the June meeting of the County Commission, is a tiered fee, assessing roughly $1 per $100, up to tickets over $400. After that, a blanket $5 fee is charged.
The fees will start for Bonnaroo 2023, and because of pricing, Bonnaroo patrons will be assessed $5 per ticket on all tickets sold.
“We are requesting a full accounting for those funds every year to ensure they are being used for their legally specified purpose,” the letter writes.
“With this law now passed on Bonnaroo and its patrons, we will begin collecting the Fee during the on-sale for Bonnaroo 2023. However, we will respectfully request a full annual accounting beginning in 2023 to ensure that the County is spending the funds collected in compliance with the State authorizing law which states: ‘The funds collected by the Accounts and Budget Director shall be deposited in the county general fund and be used for purposes related to the entertainment event.’ (Emphasis added)
Up to now, Bonnaroo reimburses the county for its expenses related to the festival. Starting next year, the festival will expect the county to cover those expenses with money collected from the fees.
“As you are aware, Bonnaroo has, throughout its 20-year history in Coffee County, always fully paid all taxes and fees and has reimbursed the County for its costs incurred related to County police, fire, traffic, and emergency services. Moving forward, Bonnaroo expects this substantial sum derived from the Fee (potentially in excess of $300k annually) to be more than enough to cover the County’s costs ‘related to’ Bonnaroo, including reimbursements in 2023 and beyond,” the letter reads.
Passing questioned
The proposed fee was recently approved as a private act by the Tennessee assembly. Bonnaroo asserts that the way in which it was passed lacked full transparency to the voters in the legislature.
The bill was introduced by Rep. Rush Bricken (former Chairman of Coffee County Budget and Finance) and Senator Janice Bowling to obtain explicit authorization from the Tennessee State Legislature.
“During the 2022 State Session, the bill authorizing the fee was given a hearing in only one House Committee at the State, and the Representative from Coffee County gave a disingenuous presentation where he never mentioned the word ‘Bonnaroo’ despite the fact that this fee is crafted to target only our festival patrons,” according to the letter.
Then the senate passed the act as a consent item.
“After passing out of that single House Committee on voice vote with no discussion, the fee was placed on consent calendars and skipped the Committee process entirely on the Senate side,” Bonnaroo writes.
“After learning that it had inadvertently been placed on the Senate consent calendar, the full Senate voted unanimously to request that Representative Bricken return it to the Senate for further consideration. Representative Bricken refused to allow the Senate to reconsider and allow the bill a fair hearing in any Committee,” it reads.
“Despite our disappointment for how this matter has been handled, we hope to continue a positive working relationship with the County.”
Charities could be affected
The letter expressed a desire to continue Bonnaroo’s philanthropic arm, but the festival warned that as would any business or industry in the county, it would protect its interests from unnecessary financial burdens.
“We are hopeful that we are able continue to give back for another 20 years in a similar fashion because it’s at the core of Bonnaroo’s ethos. But we also want to ensure that our business and patrons are protected from unnecessary financial burdens and overreach by the County government,” Bonnaroo writes.
“We’ve proven a strong partner to the local community through our millions of dollars distributed to local school programs, our millions in local non-profit work with the Bonnaroo Works Fund, and by fully funding County projects like a skate park, public art, emergency equipment, and library repairs,” it reads.
The letter addressed to Cordell was signed Brad Parker, Project Manager, U.S. Festivals for C3 Presents, and was also sent to Senator Janice Bowling, Representative Rush Bricken, Commissioner Bobby Bryan and County Attorney Robert Huskey.