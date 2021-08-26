Coffee County Rescue Squad responded to a call for help Thursday afternoon on Harrell Hollow Road in Beechgrove. Upon arrival they found a cow trapped in floodwaters and mud.
Rescue Squad members, working with the property owner, neighbors and the North Coffee Volunteer Fire Department, managed to free the cow using a harness, ropes and a winch. The endeavor took several hours but was a success.
Coffee County Rescue Squad posted on their Facebook page, “Bless her. She was one tired girl once she was safely on dry land.”