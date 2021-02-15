Senator Janice Bowling (Rep.) 16th District has introduced a bill that would require the state to only use watermarked paper ballots that would be hand marked by the voter.
SB1510 was introduced to the General Assembly Feb. 11. "As introduced, abolishes early voting; prohibits the use of voting machines; requires elections to be conducted with watermarked paper ballots that are hand-marked by the voter. - Amends TCA Title 2," the description reads.
According to the bill text, "A voter who claims, by reason of illiteracy or physical disability other than blindness, to be unable to mark the ballot to vote as the voter wishes and who, in the judgment of the officer of elections, is so disabled or illiterate, may have the ballot marked by a person of the voter's selection or by one (1) of the judges of the voter's choice in the presence of either a judge of a different political party or, if such judge is not available, an election official of a different political party."
"A voter who claims, by reason of blindness, to be unable to mark the ballot to vote as the voter wishes and who, in the judgment of the officer of elections, is blind, may have the ballot marked by a person of the voter's selection or by one (1) of the judges of the voter's choice in the presence of either a judge of a different political party or, if such judge is not available, an election official of a different political party," the text states.
The fiscal impact this bill would have on the state is not yet determined. No discussion has been held.
Bowling has been contacted for comment. This story will be updated with her reply.