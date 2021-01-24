Bowling reappointed as deputy speaker

Manchester, TN (37355)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.