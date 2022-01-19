The Teen Actors Guild opens Millennium Repertory's 2022 season at the Manchester Arts Center with the hilarious The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon, opening Friday, January 21.
These aren't Disney's fairy tales! Fractured, dark, and updated to today, this madcap attempt to squeeze every fairy tale ever into one show - even if the actors must change costumes, voices, and characters at the drop of a wig - will have you laughing all the way through.
Director Vanessa Jarman's cast includes Jake Bennett, Jaxon Bennett, Carter Cantrell, Loralei Petty, Zoe Stinson, Tucker Johnson, Faith Duke, and Hannah Ryan.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 PM Sundays, January 21-30. Tickets are $15, $13 for seniors/military, $10 for students, and are available at millenniumrep.org, or call 931.570.4489. The Manchester Arts Center is located at 128 E. Main St.