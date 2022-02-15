BREAKING: Manchester Fire and surrounding Volunteer fire departments responded Tuesday night to a fully engulfed structure fire at Hillsboro's Brothers Implement farm equipment dealership.
No word yet has been released as to the source of the fire, but the structure appears to be a total loss.
This is an ongoing story, more information will be posted.
