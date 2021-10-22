Past chairman of the county Budget and Finance Committee Bobby Bryan has retained the position, beating out fellow nominated commissioner Lynn Seaborn on a narrow vote at the Oct. 12 meeting.
Commissioners Dwight Miller and David Orrick supported Bryan, while Commissioner Joey Hobbs supported Sebourn. Sebourn abstained from the vote, and Bryan accepted the nomination.
Bryan came to the meeting with a prepared list of protocols.
It specifies “Proposed B&F agenda Items deadline for submission to Chairman will be 12:00 noon on Friday preceding Tuesday’s B&F meetings and no later than 3 days preceding any other scheduled meeting date. No exceptions, other than items determined to be an emergency by the Chairman.”
The “Chairman will set agenda and order. Based on agenda items, and need for input from Director of Accounts & Budgets and/or the Mayor, Chairman will determine when their reports appear on agenda.
The document further stated:
Information related to Budget & Finance matters, provided by Director of Accounts & Budget or Mayor to any one B&F member, shall be provided to all members as soon as possible prior to B&F meeting.
Before voting, B&F members shall be given adequate time to study and research agenda items and have their questions answered or additional needed information provided.
Minutes out to CLB members, Director of Accounts and Budget, and Mayor within 3 days following meeting.
Notification to Chairman, if unable to attend, by Monday noon.