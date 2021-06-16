Cody Campbell was named as the new General Manager of the Manchester Times this week by Keith Ponder, middle Tennessee Vice-President of Lakeway Publishers, Inc. Campbell began work this past week.
Campbell is a Warren County native and comes to the Times with extensive management and customer service background with over a dozen years of leadership experience. "Cody has a clear strength in customer and community service that made him the front-runner for leading the Manchester Times,"
Ponder commented. "His background of getting results and working with people is a strength and I'm happy to have him join our team."
"I'd like to thank Lakeway for the opportunity," Campbell said of his introduction, "I'm excited to
immerse myself in Manchester and build solid relationships within the community."
Campbell and his wife Brittany are the parents of five sons.
The Manchester Times was founded in 1881 and has served as the newspaper of record for Manchester and Coffee County. It is a part of the Middle Tennessee group of Lakeway Publishers, Inc. that also includes the Tullahoma News, The Herald Chronicle in Winchester, the Elk Valley Times in Fayetteville, The Moore County News in Lynchburg and the Grundy County Herald in Tracy City.