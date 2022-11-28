Can’t rain on our parade

A slight nip to the crisp night air made for perfect weather for this year’s Manchester Christmas Parade Sunday night, following some late afternoon rain that moved in to the area, delaying the event from Saturday until Sunday.
The rescheduled parade didn’t damper the holiday festivities, however. Ninety-three floats were registered and of those, there was a strong showing of large floats.
Coffee County’s 100 Years of Football with the Football, Cheer and Dance teams beat out a lighted, snowy train entered by Huff and Puff Trucking and a Christmas with Common John’s float bearing the ornamented company van who teamed up with Myers Farms.
A crowd pleaser, the Roger’s Group dump truck returned as everyone’s favorite childhood earth mover, Tonka Truck.
This year’s grand marshal was retired Judge Jere Ledsinger, who led the parade, just behind the Coffee County Jr. ROTC and Red Raider Band.
The theme for this year’s parade was Sweets and Treats from Around the World. Following the parade, a Christmas Tree lighting ceremony was held on the courthouse lawn.
Regular float winners were 1st After Market inc and Rural Legends Car Club, 2nd Coffee County Cheerleading and 3rd Top of the Rock Jeep Club.
Large float winners joining CHS football are 2nd place Sain Construction and 3rd Reese’s Genese Boutique.
Large floats were over 20 foot long.
