Vegan food vendors Whitley Avis, from Virginia, and Oscar Luna, from California had big plans for this past weekend, but like so many who swell the city of Manchester to be the seventh largest in the state, those plans were dashed when the festival made the tough call to cancel the festival for the second year in a row.
“We came here to vend and have a good time,” Avis said.
Avis’ meatless delicacies range from vegan Unicorn-dogs to meatless burgers from beets.
She’s staying positive, but notes that the outfit has wasted a lot of money and time getting to Manchester, time planning and at least 600 hamburgers that will likely go to waste.
“The people that have volunteered to work with us are upset and need money for the cost of travel. I think all the vendors have been hit.
Luna said that it was a huge disappointment.
“I like to serve people and make people happy. This is the first show since COVID and these guys have really been looking forward to it,” Avis added.
“We couldn’t make another gig because our trailer broke down,” she said.