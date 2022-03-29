Twelve Republican candidates met for a political forum hosted by the Bowman Media, which owns Rooster 101.5, in cooperation with the Manchester Times and Tullahoma News
The forum was moderated by Tullahoma News Executive Editor Duane Sherrill and On-Target News Editor Lucky Knott.
Debates were limited to the six contested county-wide primary races.
Those include Circuit Court Clerk debate between Josh Morris and incumbent Jenny Anthony, Circuit Court Judge debate with Eric Burch and Bobby Carter, District Attorney Craig Northcott with his challenger, Felicia Walkup and Sheriff Chad Partin with his opponent, Alethia Smartt-Rawn. Road Superintendent candidates Benton Bartlett and Scott Hansert and General Sessions Judge candidates Gerald Ewell Jr., and Garth Segroves closed out the event.
Additional written coverage from the debates will be presented in the coming weeks and video will be posted at Manchestertimes.com.