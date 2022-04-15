As part of ongoing research by the county Capital Outlay Committee into finding a cheap alternative to providing power to the county’s largest energy consumer, Coffee County Jail, former State Representative Judd Matheny, drawing upon his resources in the field reported to the some estimates for what a solar operation would entail.
“I’m not an expert by any means,” Matheny said. “I just happen to know some people that are.”
Matheny relayed that in conversations with Silicon Ranch, Tennessee Valley Authority, Duck River Electric and to a very limited extent Tennessee Department of Corrections, he found that a solar array that that would power the jail could cost $3.4 million, which could potentially be funded through Covid relief money.
The jail would require a 500kw system to meet normal daily usage to meet the 400kw load, because of the system’s 80% efficiency in conversion to AC power. The cost would be $2.4 million and would last roughly 30 years. The inverter and battery power bank is about $1 million with the included cost of replacing the batteries requiring replacement in seven to 12 years.
The total cost would be $3.4 million.
Using the average power bill of $165,000, the return of investment or when the system would pay for its self in about 16.48 years. A typical ROI would be a bit shorter, 9-12 years.
The jail was selected because it is thought to be the single biggest energy consumer of all the buildings in the county, staying in operation 24/7 365 days a year. The average annual cost of electricity for the facility is $165,000.
Matheny said that that in his conversations with TDOC, officials said that the department would have no objections to swapping to solar other than requiring that the jail have a backup generator in the case of power failure. The jail currently has a large generator in place for the event of power loss.
An area behind the jail that the commission set aside for a new animal shelter.