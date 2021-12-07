During the Capital Outlay meeting on Dec. 2, the committee took a field trip to the site proposed by Chairman Dennis Hunt at the Nov. 9 meeting of the full legislative body to evaluate the location for a new Animal Control facility.
At the November meeting, Hunt said that property owners Thomas and Karen Rice had offered to donate the parcel of land where the former Fann’s Salvage Yard was located to the county for a new animal control site. In return, the Rices are asking that the county sell them a strip of county land that would make the remainder of the Fann site contiguous with Southern Waste, LLC (who Thomas Rice is a partner member of), the site of a transfer station located in the industrial park near the rear of Coffee County County Jail.
The proposed site is fenced, has a metal utility building and several concrete slabs that could be used by animal control.
Commissioner Margaret Cunningham attended the Nov. 9 county commission meeting with a resolution calling for a site near Highway 41 at the Coffee County Jail, but Hunt’s surprise proposal tabled the matter until the January meeting in order to give commissioners more time to evaluate both sites.
Sewer access needed?
At the November Health, Wellness and Recreation committee meeting, Cunningham and the committee discussed the merits of a third location, behind the jail, based on the availability of sewer.
At the Capital Outlay meeting field trip, Hunt told fellow committee members sewer was not a major issue because the current animal control facility uses such a small amount of water that a septic system would work.
“I don’t know why we feel like we need sewer. Bryan Pennington said that (we) have our own water meter at (the current) animal control (housed with Manchester Animal Control at Manchester Public Works). It uses 8,000 gallons of water which is just like a single family household,” Hunt said.
“That means a simple septic system would work. County property is (nearby), so if we need field lines, we’re not going to have any trouble getting those,” he said.
Hunt added that if needed, a system like at (Coffee County Water and Wastewater Authority) Wayside (Acres) could be implemented to pump brown water to the sewer line at the rear of the Fann’s larger site and have the solids handled by a septic system.
Zoning an issue to location?
Hunt said that the animal care facilities would be a permitted use in C-1 zoning districts like the Fann site but not in the M-1 zone of the jail.
“You can’t put an animal control facility in M-1, it has to be zoned properly for animal control,” he said.
According to "An Overview of Land Use Law in Tennessee", a zoning resource authored by Tennessee land use attorneys Sam Edwards and George Dean and sponsored by the Tennessee Municipal League, local government’s own regulations often don't apply to its own facilities. Dean cites Metro Nashville's Titans Stadium as an example of government ignoring its own zoning resolution.
"That property is not zoned for a stadium, but rather than go through the zoning change process, Metro Nashville just declared itself exempt and allowed construction to begin. So, not only do local zoning regulations not apply to other federal, state, or local governments, but they don’t even apply to the activities of the local government which adopted them. The local government may choose to observe those guidelines and regulations, but more frequently that does not happen," Dean writes, citing applicable Tennessee case law to support his position.
Nonetheless, Hunt said that the neighborhood is suited for the shelter.
“We’re not going to have (any) arguments with it in the future,” Hunt added. “There’s been so much money spent here. This is really a no-brainer.”
Site ready to build?
“Even if we build a brand new building here, this building (referring to the existing structure), could be used for storage, for (Animal Control Director) Craig (Boyd)’s office. There's so much stuff that can be done,” Hunt said.
He said that the Fann site is basically ready for construction, while the other location would require site prep before construction could begin.
“I think we could have animals here a month after the deal’s done,” he said.