Capstar Bank recently donated sound equipment for the Coffee County Central High School gymnasium and the baseball field.
“Capstar was glad to be able to sponsor both of those,” Brent Parsley, Capstar market president, said.
Principal Paul Parsley said that the gym sound system was causing intermittent problems.
“Things get dated,” Parsley said. “You’ll get short circuits – you nudge something and it just goes out.”
Parsley and the athletic department expressed their thanks to the bank for its donations.
