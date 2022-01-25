Rose Ann Carden Smith received the nod by the Coffee County Commission to fill the vacancy of District 11 Commissioner.
Both Carden Smith and county resident Barry West were nominated to the seat by Commissioners Helen DeBellis and Dennis Hunt respectively after both applied for the seat.
Smith said she intends to “be a public servant and serve the constituents of my district.”
She said that she was asked to take the role left open with the passing of James “Jim” Edward Fielding in November. He had served on the commission since being elected in 2018.
“People always say oh I don’t have the time for that. You know what, that’s what’s wrong with our country because nobody has time. I am willing to put the time in,” Smith said.
“There’s a lot to learn and a lot of time to put in. I’m willing to do it and I’m eager to do it,” Smith said.
Before making the vote by roll call, Commissioner Claude Morse asked Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell if the candidates can speak to the commission before they vote. Commissioner Michael Ray added on saying he would like for them to speak as they may not had a chance to speak to all the caucuses. Cordell gave each a chance address the commission and thanked them both for their willingness to serve.
Carden Smith addressed the commission first, stating she is a resident of District 11 and has 35 years of experience in working with business and finances. She said her current job involves managing financing and budgets.
“I think that does qualifies me for the position, and I’m willing to serve if you all so elect me,” Smith said.
Carden Smith resides in the Noah community in Beech Grove, and graduated with a degree business administration. She said for the last 35 years she has been involved with business, one way or another, and has a lot of experience in business and finances. She said she has worked in the last eight years in her current job in LaVergne in managing financing and budgets on different pieces of equipment.
Hunt asked Carden Smith if she was planning to run in the primary and she said she will.
West spoke next and told the commission he was born and raised in Manchester and loves the county. He said he has previously served as Coffee County Constable for 24 years and served on the commission for four years. Along with being a U.S. Air Force veteran and retiree from AEDC after 21 years of service, West told the commission he has an interest in Coffee County as he has four children, 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who all live in the county.
“I want to take care of them,” West said.
He added he was the one who started up the New Union Volunteer Fire Department, as he saw a need for that area in the county.
Ray asked West if was intending to run in the election he said he was as he picked up his papers that day.
The commission then held the roll call vote, where Carden Smith was voted as the new District 11 Commissioner 16 to 3. She was then sworn-in by Coffee County Clerk Teresa McFadden and took a seat on the commission.
As of Jan. 19, both Carden Smith and West have picked up their petitions for the seats of the new District 3.