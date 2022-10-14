Cardiologist comes to Manchester

Renowned cardiologist Kelly Davis, MD, FACC, an interventional cardiologist with Ascension Saint Thomas Heart, will be seeing patients here in Manchester.
Davis said she practices general cardiology in addition to interventional cardiology.
“I see a wide range of cardiology patients, but in the cath-lab where I do heart catheterizations where I look for patients to see if they have any heart blockages. I put in stents, or if they come in with heart attacks, I treat those patients as well,” she said.
Davis’ practice is primarily in Murfreesboro, but she will be seeing patients in Manchester, every other Monday. The goal is to get to come to Manchester every Monday to the office in Medical Plaza, across from Unity Medical Center. She shares an office with Dr. Bill George and the Family Medicine Group, which is sharing space with the cardiology practice while that office is being finished there.
“Cardiovascular disease is very prominent in my family, and (with) that I really enjoy learning about the cardiovascular system in school. I knew even in medical school that I wanted to go into cardiology,” Davis said.
In her fourth year of medical school, she did a rotation with an interventional cardiologist, and there in the cath-lab, there was instant gratification of finding a blockage and being able to fix it.
“I really enjoy preventive medicine and being able to work with people on blood pressure, cholesterol control to hopefully prevent them from needing my services in the middle of the night,” she said.
Davis said she enjoys getting to know her patients and taking care of them, and that is the real reason she went into cardiology.
Davis said that her field is made up of predominantly male doctors. The Ascension group is quite unique in that there are two female interventional cardiologists.
“It’s important to have women cardiologist. Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the United States, so it is nice as a female patient to be able to find a female cardiologist…to talk to people who have similar situations.”
“ Our overall goal is to promote healthy lifestyles, healthy living and prevent the onset of cardiovascular disease. For those who do have cardiovascular disease is to prevent with blood pressure control, lifestyle changes like diet and exercise…and making sure they are on the right medications and regiments,” Davis said.
“My goal is to prevent further cardiovascular events,” she said.
