Three juveniles have been taken into custody after a pursuit with a carjacked car that ended in Manchester. The incident happened on Sunday, Feb. 7, and the pursuit ended with the vehicle crashing through a fence.
The incident started when Tennessee Highway Patrol issued a BOLO (be on the look-out) alert for a reckless driver.
“Chattanooga THP dispatch put out a BOLO for a reckless driver driving a White Nissan,” said Lieutenant John Harmon with THP.
The vehicle had been carjacked, said Harmon.
“One of our troopers located the vehicle and the vehicle was identified as a vehicle that had been carjacked out of Nashville,” Harmon said. “A brief pursuit was initiated and the vehicle crashed through a fence.”
The vehicle was located 8 a.m., Sunday, at the 99-mile marker, eastbound. The vehicle crashed at Clover Hill at Hills Chapel Road, according to Harmon.
“Three suspects were taken into custody,” Harmon said.
Harmon added that no other information about the suspects can be released due to the suspects being juveniles.
Manchester Police Assistant Chief Adam Floied said only that a MPD Captain was injured, referring any further questions to the chief of police. No information was provided to the identity of the officer or the nature of the injury.
The Times has reached out to Manchester Police Chief Mark Yother for more information about the incident and MPD’s involvement. The Times has also requested the incoming call and radio traffic from the 911 Communications Center. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.