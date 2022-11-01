download (3).jpg

The Board of Mayor and Alderman approved at the November meeting a purchase and sale agreement with CARMAX Auto Superstores for the sale of 27.86 acres at $15,000 per acre.  

CARMAX intends to build a $35M inventory management center in the Manchester Industrial Park, near Great Lakes Cheese that will create 200-235 jobs that range in salary from $40,000-55,000 a year. 

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Tags

Staff Writer

Download the free Manchester Times mobile app at the app store. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

More Stories

Safe of the Square returns after two-year hiatus

Colorful costumes and kids of all ages returned to the historic Manchester town square Monday, Oct. 31 for trick-or-treating during the return of the annual Safe on the Square. It was the first time the event has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

_DSC0980.JPG

Safe of the Square returns after two-year hiatus

Colorful costumes and kids of all ages returned to the historic Manchester town square Monday, Oct. 31 for trick-or-treating during the return of the annual Safe on the Square. It was the first time the event has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Hitting the Road: The Coker Museum

Hitting the Road: The Coker Museum

Visitors to The Coker Museum in downtown Chattanooga can enjoy a mesmerizing display of antique automobiles, motorcycles, neon signs and even airplanes, all collected by one man: Corky Coker.

Ambulance Authority continues dissolving discussion

Ambulance Authority continues dissolving discussion

Coffee County Ambulance Authority will pick up at the November meeting its discussion of dissolving the body to reform as a committee that will fall under the direct authority of the mayor and County Commission.

Recommended for you