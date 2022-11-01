The Board of Mayor and Alderman approved at the November meeting a purchase and sale agreement with CARMAX Auto Superstores for the sale of 27.86 acres at $15,000 per acre.
CARMAX intends to build a $35M inventory management center in the Manchester Industrial Park, near Great Lakes Cheese that will create 200-235 jobs that range in salary from $40,000-55,000 a year.
Steven Crook Coffee County Industrial Board Director called it a good site and a good project. This is just the initial step in the deal.
"Approval does not mean this is a done deal. Now begins for us to set the terms of the agreement that everyone is comfortable with," he said.
Representing CARMAX at the meeting was James Murphy, who described the facility as one that preps used vehicles for sales.
"They do a reconditioning process here, so it's pretty intensive work at this center," he said.
Murphy said the site will have a small paint facility that does small body part touchups, in addition to repairs of broken parts.
Murphy noted that some cars that are sold to CARMAX do not meet the company's standards for resale to the public are marketed to other licensed dealers.
Murphy said the company still needs to do due diligence, site studies and geotechnical surveys, during a 90 day window. After that, there is a 150 day permitting period, so then there would be the closing of the sale and the construction would begin.
CARMAX is one of the largest online car sale dealers.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
