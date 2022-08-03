The Teen Actors Guild brings the high-flying musical comedy Catch Me If You Can to the stage at the Manchester Arts Center beginning August 5. Based on the hit Leonardo DiCaprio - Tom Hanks movie and the incredible true story, it’s all about chasing your dreams… and not getting caught.
Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager Frank Abagnale, Jr., played by Caleb Heath, runs away from home with nothing more than boyish charm, a big imagination, and millions of dollars in forged checks, successfully posing as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer - living the high life until his lies catch the attention of FBI agent Carl Hanratty (Tucker Johnson).
Director Travis Lawson’s cast includes Carter Jernigan, Zoe Stinson, Loralei Petty, Aubrey Crosslin, Jackson Eaton, Gianna Afflerbaugh, Talia Dillard, Alyssa Freeze, Eliza Griffey, Jeffery Hale, Jonah Hernandez, Elsie Lazalier, Giovanni Salazar, Ta’Nasia Thomas, Abby Troyer, Jaxen Waggoner, Kohen West, and Levi Willow.
Catch Me If You Can runs August 5 - 7 and 12 - 14, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and military, and $10 for students, and are available at millenniumrep.org or by calling 931.570.4489. The 2022 Millennium Repertory Company season is sponsored by Capstar Bank of Manchester.
The MAC is located just off the Manchester square at 128 E. Main St.