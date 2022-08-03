PromoCatchMe-22.jpg

 The Teen Actors Guild brings the high-flying musical comedy Catch Me If You Can to the stage at the Manchester Arts Center beginning August 5.  Based on the hit Leonardo DiCaprio - Tom Hanks movie and the incredible true story, it’s all about chasing your dreams… and not getting caught.

Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager Frank Abagnale, Jr., played by Caleb Heath, runs away from home with nothing more than boyish charm, a big imagination, and millions of dollars in forged checks, successfully posing as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer - living the high life until his lies catch the attention of FBI agent Carl Hanratty (Tucker Johnson).