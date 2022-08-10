With colorful costumes, fun dance numbers and a plot bringing one of the most iconic cons in American history to life, The Teen Actors Guild’s production of Catch Me If You Can continues at the Manchester Arts Center through Aug. 12.
Director Travis Lawson, himself a former actor with the guild, said it has been a lot of fun to work with the actors on the production.
“It is a really talented group of people,” he said. “All of our stuff looks really nice, we have some really great dances, great songs and a lot of fun scenes.”
Lawson said the play tells the story of Frank Abagnale Jr.
“In the beginning, Frank is 16 years old and his dad is a con man,” Lawson said. “He runs away from home when he is 16 and starts conning his across New York through a lot of banks, cons his way as a pilot and flies over five million miles, then he becomes a doctor in Atlanta and then a lawyer in Louisiana.”
If the story sounds familiar, the tale of the real-life Frank Abagnale Jr. was told in the 2002 film of the same name featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks in the lead roles of con man Abagnale and FBI agent Carl Hanratty.
“It is just a few years of him conning his way through, at one point $1 million dollars basically across the globe,” Lawson said.
Lawson said being involved from the director’s chair gives him a different perspective than when he was acting in the guild’s productions a few years ago.
“It gives me a different way to look at the play, because usually you are working on one part, you are working on your character…your scenes, your songs and stuff like that,” he said. “Here I am more involved with everyone else because I am seeing each part of the show come together.”
Caleb Heath of Murfreesboro plays Abagnale in the production.
“I was actually doing another show and my director asked me how far I lived from Manchester,” he said. “She said I have got a show that you might want to audition for.”
Health said he loves the story of Catch Me If You Can, and his favorite part is after the days of reading lines and dress rehearsals.
“I just love the atmosphere when the audiences are here,” he said. “When they are cheering and they love the show and they have a smile on their faces.”
Tucker Johnson was cast as FBI agent Carl Hanratty, a character he said he is familiar with through watching the movie with his dad.
“It is my dad’s favorite movie, so I saw it a lot growing up,” Johnson said. “I am really glad that I get to be a part of that story.”
Johnson said he has previously participated in a few shows at the MAC in the past, and some of the people he had worked with encouraged him to audition for Catch Me If You Can.
“I am really glad I did do it because everyone is really nice and it is just a great cast,” he said.
Loralei Petty is tasked with portraying Brenda, Abagnale’s love interest.
“She is very shy, she is very unsure of herself,” Petty said.
Petty said she has been doing theater since she was a small child, and it is something she continues to enjoy, most of all, the people she gets to work with along the way.
“I am nothing without the people that I love and all these people and the love and devotion to this show and the drive to make it good is just so inspirational,” she said.