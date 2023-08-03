Coffee County Schools

The Coffee County Schools Board of education is ready to get to work on a new five-year plan for the district that once completed, will replace a more streamlined plan approved by the board in June.

Board members will meet at 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 21 for the first of a series of meetings specifically for creating the new district five-year plan.

