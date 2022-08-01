Coffee County Central High School Cheerleaders Liza Johnson and Anna Jones alongside CCCHS Raiderette Audrey Barton were all named the honor of All American by Varsity Spirit.
Each year, the company Varsity Spirit holds dance and cheer camps across the country, and if the girls are lucky enough they are named All American.
After being named All American, the members receive a medal and an invitation to perform at a special event. The events can be all over the world from Orlando to London to Hawaii.
The try-out process varies between associations. CCCHS cheerleaders Liza Johnson and Anna Jones attended a Universal Cheer Association (UCA) camp at Tennessee Tech. The try-out consisted of jump of choice, the All American cheer, and the Camp Routine Dance. The day after try-outs, the girls were announced and named All American.
“I was really happy to make All American!”, says junior cheerleader Anna Jones. Having cheered since kindergarten, Jones finally got the opportunity to try-out. “I have worked really hard at cheer and gymnastics so it felt nice to earn All American. Covid had shut camp down the last two years so this was my first opportunity to try out. It was really exciting getting to go back to camp!”
However, things went a little differently for Raiderette Dancer Audrey Barton. CCCHS dance attended a Universal Dance Association (UDA) camp at the University of Alabama Huntsville. Instead of the same material as cheer, the try-out consisted of three different styles of dance including pom, jazz, and hip hop, and the dancer’s own choreography.
Barton rose in early hours of the morning to learn the routine on day two and practiced until late hours of the night. Only to wake up for another extra early morning; and hours later, audition with two other girls in front of the whole camp. That night at “Crazy Night,” All American dancers were announced– and Audrey Barton from Coffee County was one of them.
Barton says, “It feels so rewarding to be selected. To try out, you have to learn another routine on top of the other material being taught, so it feels great to be rewarded for the extra work you put in.”
“Also, trying out and not being selected last year gave me extra motivation,” Barton continues, “I had a better idea of what to expect and it felt like a second chance after last year. I’m excited for all of the opportunities that can come from being an All American, potentially including the Varsity Spirit Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii.”