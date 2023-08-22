Coffee County Schools

Cost to be $572,947

Coffee County Central High School will soon see the installation of a modern fire alarm system to replace the aging and faulty system dating from the mid-1970s.

Tags

More Stories

Hiking through Tennessee: Rock Island State Park

Hiking through Tennessee: Rock Island State Park

Situated at the confluence of the Caney Fork, Collins and Rocky Rivers, the 883-acre Rock Island State Park in Rock Island Tennessee offers up everything from cascading waterfalls to hiking trails and picturesque scenic overlooks.

Recommended for you