RAIDER REPORT
CCHS senior, Solomon Reynolds, has been nominated for an Emmy for the 20th annual Regional Student Production Awards. Reynolds received this award for his Public Service Announcement on the consequences of distracted driving.
Reynolds has prospered as part of the AV program at CCHS for 2 years now. When asked how he filmed the PSA, Reynolds stated, “I got a couple of friends together and during a break we went to the school parking lot and filmed it. It took one day of filming and another for B roll shots. As for editing I recorded a voice-over for narration and spliced it together and added the appropriate sound effects.”
All of the video submissions represented high school video projects produced on February 8, 2021 to February 7, of 2022. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is an organization that is dedicated to the advancement of television and creative leadership. It recognizes excellence by awarding students who produce creative material for news, sports, entertainment, public and community service, technology, and engineering.
Being nominated for the NATAS Emmy’s has prompted Reynolds to produce more video productions. When asked if being nominated for this award would help him in his future career he stated, “I plan on going into film production, I think this experience has helped me to be prepared for my future career.”
Reynolds plans on attending Lipscomb University and majoring in film production.