The largest track of the proposed mega site is the Taylor Farm. The development is a joint state, TVA and industrial board project that seeks to draw one large industry. No specific one was named as a being recruited.
Coffee County’s Megasite is one of the last one in the state, potentially making it a rarified commodity for potential development.
AT the January meeting, Industrial Board Executive Director Stephen Crook said he had nothing he could announce related to prospects at the site.
“There was some good activity” Crook told the board, concerning interests at several industrial park in Coffee County. The Megasite was included in that list.
“Lots of activity, and fortunately for us, it’s spread across each of our priority areas,” he said.
Industries contact the Industrial Board sometimes for information, what we have available; in essence driving through a car lot to see what’s there. Other contacts can include site visits, like a test drive to kick the tires and check the engine before moving forward.
The identity of all of those contacts is closely held until they are ready to announce their intent.
“I can’t speak of any specific projects (at the Megasite),” Crook told the board. “I can say there is a good amount of activity on the site as a whole.”
Crook said there will not likely be any announcements in the next 30 days.
“It is keeping us busy, whether it’s showing it to prospects, marketing activities or (responding) to new RFIs (requests for information).”
He said that the Megasite was close second behind Tullahoma’s Airpark in most submitted site over the last quarter.
“There are a number of projects looking for sites that size and fortunately we are the last one in the state of Tennessee of that size, and one of the last in the southeast,” Crook said.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
