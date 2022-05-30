The Coffee County Veterans Association held a ceremony on the square at 11 a.m., May 30 to remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to their country.
Master of Ceremony Lamar Wilkie opened the ceremony by calling to action the gathered to remember those who have died.
"It is important to remember our freedom is not free. It is paid for constantly, dearly with the blood of patriots," Wilkie said.
Local VFW post Commander Kimberly King called for each person to honor the occasion in his or her own way.
"You are free. Free to (memorialize in) the way you choose to do that. Think about the values set forth in the Declaration of Independence: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That happiness part is in there for a reason," King said.
"Here's the key, while you're having this happy, wonderful day, take a minute to reflect on how you're able to do that. Someone gave up their own happiness so you could do that. Their freedom, Their future, their dreams so that we are able to do that today," King said.
Keynote speaker Wes Sisson, a former DoD teacher in Germany, was able to offer context to the cost that American soldiers have paid on the battlefields of Europe.
Sisson and his wife have visited every single oversea US military cemetery. He recounted the largest and the smallest cemeteries that lie across Europe.
"We remember your sacrifice. We honor your courage, and we will not forget the price you paid for our freedom," Sisson said.