Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin announced that early Wednesday a "very intense investigation led to the arrests of two subjects around 1a.m.
Ronald A Archey,54, and Cullen B Hickerson, 26, both from Hillsboro
were taken into custody by county investigators and charged with first degree homicide and felony murder of the individuals at 93 Clyde Vickers Rd.
Coffee County Sheriff Department has released the names of the two victims in what is believed to be a double homicide.
The female is Chasity Kay Hill 27 of Moore and Coffee counties and the male is Logan Tindale of Florida and Tennessee he is 22.
Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott issued the following statement, “My office is working closely with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department to diligently and fully pursue all avenues of investigation to insure justice is obtained in this matter. For the sanctity of the investigation, no other information can be provided at this time. My condolences and prayers are with the families of the victims.”
Around noon on Sunday, Sept. 19 Coffee County Sheriff and District Attorney responded to a possible double murder at 93 Clyde Vickers Rd Estill Springs.